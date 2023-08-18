Having begun their season in emphatic fashion on the opening weekend, Manchester City and Newcastle face off on Saturday with both sides looking to put down a marker for the new season. An authoritative win on home soil would reaffirm the champions' status as the team to catch going into the 2023-24 campaign, but if Newcastle pick up so much as a point at the Etihad Stadium it would constitute further proof that last season was no fluke.

Winning a Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium is not something any Newcastle side has yet managed, they are winless on the road to City in the top flight since September 2000 and their 18 games without a win is the most any team has played at a ground without claiming three points. Here is how you can watch the match and everything you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 19 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 19 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, United Kingdom

Etihad Stadium, Manchester, United Kingdom TV: USA Network | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

USA Network fubo (try for free) Odds: Manchester City -167; Draw +320; Newcastle +400

Storylines

Manchester City: Just a week into the season, Guardiola's side already find themselves on the treadmill of three games every seven or eight days, having dashed back from Greece and the Super Cup final to face what could be one of the trickiest home games they will face this season. They will have to do so without Kevin De Bruyne, who could be sidelined for the remainder of 2023 after damaging his hamstring against Burnley on opening day.

Still, City tend to deliver the fireworks when they face off against the Magpies, who have conceded 97 goals in Premier League games between these two, including at least three in five of their last seven meetings.

Newcastle: Much of the skepticism that surrounded Newcastle going into this season was whether their new signings would push them on to a higher level than the fourth-place finish they secured last time out. Indeed, some asked whether the likes of Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes would be good enough to keep them there. The first answer to those questions was emphatic, both players scoring in a 5-1 smashing of Aston Villa that propelled Eddie Howe's side to the top of the table at the end of the opening weekend.

That result was all the more important because lying in wait for Newcastle was not just this clash with City but games against Liverpool, Brighton and Brentford immediately after. It was not unimaginable that the Magpies could have just a handful of points to their name after five games. Now they can attack these games with vigor, aiming to establish themselves as, at minimum, a top-four contender. Beat City and expectations might be even greater than that.

Prediction

With St. James' Park behind them, Newcastle can even the gap to City, as they proved last season. However, Guardiola's men proved to have too much for their opponents at the Etihad. A repeat of the 2-0 win last time out seems probable. Pick: Manchester City 2, Newcastle United 0