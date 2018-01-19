Manchester City vs. Newcastle United live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

City is expected to earn all three points at home against Rafa Benitez's squad

Manchester City's march towards the Premier League title continues when the league leaders host Newcastle on Saturday.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Manchester City exploits Newcastle's inconsistent defense and has no trouble with their attack, cruising to a comfortable victory. City 4, Newcastle 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories