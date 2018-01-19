Manchester City vs. Newcastle United live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
City is expected to earn all three points at home against Rafa Benitez's squad
Manchester City's march towards the Premier League title continues when the league leaders host Newcastle on Saturday.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Manchester City exploits Newcastle's inconsistent defense and has no trouble with their attack, cruising to a comfortable victory. City 4, Newcastle 0.
