It's a meeting of prolific strikers as Manchester City and Newcastle United face off in Premier League play. It's going to be a balance for Pep Guardiola's men as they look ahead to the second leg of their Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday along with Saturday's game to try and stay in the top four, but these choices are the nature of the beast when competing on all fronts.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Feb. 15 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 15 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Manchester City -110; Draw +300; Newcastle United +250

Storylines

Manchester City: While Oscar Bobb is back in training from his injury, this is a match that will come too soon for him. Jack Grealish and Manuel Akanji both were injured in the first leg of facing Real Madrid in the Champions League and will miss out leaving Guardiola with a few rotation decisions to make.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson, Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic, Phil Foden, Omar Marmoush, Savinho, Erling Haaland

Newcastle United: Joelinton will miss out with a knee injury which will give Eddie Howe midfield worries, but there's a chance that he could at least return for the EFL Cup Final. Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman and Harvey Barnes will all miss out while Dan Burn is a late fitness test. There is at least good news as Anthony Gordon has recovered from his thigh injury to help lead the attack alongside Isak.

Newcastle United predicted XI: Martin Dubravka, Lewis Hall, Dan Burn, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy

Prediction

Newcastle will find Manchester City at their most vulnerable and find a way through the defense to secure a landmark victory. Pick: Manchester City 1, Newcastle United 2