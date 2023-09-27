Manchester City is working toward their first EFL Cup Championship in three years and sixth since 2014 when they battle Newcastle United in a second-round matchup on Wednesday at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England. The Magpies will be looking to beat Manchester City for the first time since January 2019. Newcastle, which is eighth in the English Premier League table, have never won the EFL Cup, but they're coming off an 8-0 thrashing of Sheffield United on Sunday. Manchester City have been red hot to start the EPL season, winning their first six matches, and are coming off a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Manchester City are +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) in the latest Newcastle vs. Manchester City odds. Newcastle are +180 underdogs, a draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Newcastle vs. Manchester City picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide.

Now, Green has broken down Newcastle vs. Manchester City from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Newcastle vs. Manchester City:

Newcastle vs. Manchester City over/under: 2.5 goals

Newcastle vs. Manchester City money line: Newcastle +180, Manchester City +135, Draw +240

NEW: The Magpies have a plus-9 goal differential in EPL action this season

MAN: Man City has registered 16 goals in six matches so far in the EPL

Why you should back Manchester City

It's been more than four years since the Magpies have defeated Man City. One of the reasons is because of the Citizens' firepower. They are led in scoring by forward Erling Haaland of Norway. The 23-year-old has already scored eight times in league play and has one assist on 26 shots taken, including 12 on target. Haaland is in his second season with the Citizens and has 44 goals in 41 matches.

Also helping lead the offense is forward Julian Alvarez. In six appearances, the Argentinian has scored two goals and added three assists, including two assists against West Ham on Sept. 16. The 23-year-old has taken 20 shots, including six on target. Alvarez is in his second season with the Citizens and has scored 11 goals in 36 appearances.

Why you should back Newcastle United

Forward Callum Wilson helps lead the Magpies' offense. In six appearances, including two starts, he has registered four goals on 15 shots, including 11 on target. He has scored goals in two of Newcastle's past three matches. The 31-year-old is in his fourth season with the Magpies and is coming off an 18-goal season in 2022-2023. In parts of four seasons with Newcastle, he has 42 goals in 81 matches.

Registering three goals is forward Alexander Isak, who has appeared in five matches, including four starts. He has taken nine shots, with five on target. The 24-year-old from Sweden is in his second season with the Magpies, registering 13 goals in 27 appearances. Prior to that, he played parts of four seasons with Real Sociedad of Spain's La Liga, scoring 33 goals in 105 matches.

How to make Newcastle vs. Manchester City picks

Green has broken down the EFL Cup match from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the goal total.

