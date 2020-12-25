Manchester City welcome Newcastle United to Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day as they aim to move into the Premier League's top five with a game in hand over their rivals.

Pep Guardiola saw his team further demoralise Arsenal with a 4-1 away win in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and City can close the gap to the likes of Leicester City, Manchester United, Everton, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur with a victory over the Magpies.

With the Toffees and the Blues to come away from home next, the Citizens need a win over the Magpies to stay in contention.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 26 | Time: 15:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 26 | 15:00 p.m. ET Location: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

FuboTV (try for free) Odds: CIty -800; Draw +750; Newcastle +2200 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

City: Recent draws against United and West Bromwich Albion have cost City four points but other points have been dropped regularly since the start of the season as Guardiola's men lack their usual authority.

A Newcastle side with two wins and three losses from their last six outings should provide an opportunity to add to a narrow away win over Southampton before an important doubleheader on the road against Everton and then Chelsea.

City have struggled more away from home this campaign, so Newcastle gives them an opportunity to build some confidence heading into 2021.

Newcastle: With three losses from their last six Premier League matches, Newcastle could be in better form but still won twice during that period. Generally tough to beat away from home, Steve Bruce's men have still lost heavily on occasions and went down 5-2 to Leeds United last time out. With Liverpool and Leicester up next, things are not exactly going to ease up for Newcastle going into 2021 and they now finds themselves out of the Carabao Cup after defeat to Brentford.

Prediction

City to win in reasonably straightforward fashion to set themselves up well for Everton and Chelsea away. Pick: City 3-0 Newcastle