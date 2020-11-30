Porto can join Manchester City in the knockout stages of the Champions League so long as they hold on to a point at home to the English side Tuesday on Matchday 5 ] in Group C. Indeed if Marseille were to give them a helping hand by picking up a positive result against Olympiacos Porto would not even need to get a result against City, though such have been the woes of the French giants that Sergio Conceicao will doubtless not want to rely on favors from them.

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 1

: Tuesday, Dec. 1 Time : 3:00pm ET

: 3:00pm ET Location : Estadio do Dragao -- Porto, Portugal

: Estadio do Dragao -- Porto, Portugal TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Porto +400; Draw +280; Manchester City -243 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Porto: In the Champions League and domestically Sergio Oliveira is hitting an impressive run of form in front of goal whilst attacking from deep. The 28-year-old has netted in each of Porto's last three European games and has two goals and two assists in his last three domestically.

He has already surpassed his best goal return for a single season with Porto, even if many of them have come from penalties, and has won himself a place in Fernando Santos' Portugal squad. As a runner from deep he could pose a major threat if the likes of Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan do not track him carefully.

Manchester City: It is only over the last two games but the City who used to suffocate opponents' offenses by simply not letting have much of the ball near dangerous areas seems to be rearing its head again. With the caveat that the games were against Burnley and Olympiacos it has been noticeable how effective they were at limiting the shots Ederson faced, away to the Greek champions there was not an effort for the Brazilian to even glance at until the dying minutes of the game.

Certainly it helps to have a center-back as dominant as Ruben Dias blocking the path to goal. The former Benfica center-back is a crucial aerial weapon for City, who no longer have to worry that opponents will be able to prosper through long balls.

Prediction

Pep Guardiola indicated that he does not intend to heavily rotate his squad for this game. If that is indeed the case there is no reason to expect anything other than a win for City. Pick: Manchester City (-243)