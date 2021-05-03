Manchester City welcome PSG to the Etihad on Tuesday for their highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg. The first leg saw City earn a 2-1 win in Paris last Wednesday with lady luck on their side, getting two goals in the second half that PSG will still wonder how they found the back of the net. The result in the first leg means PSG will have to score at least twice in this one to have any chance of making back-to-back finals.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, May 4

: Tuesday, May 4 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: City -145; Draw +320; PSG +350 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

City: Don't expect City to sit back and focus on defending. They want to kill this game off early against a PSG team that does allow some really good looks on goal. Two goals for City would force PSG to score four. While we will see City a bit reserved in the middle, don't expect them to shift their mentality. The key will be to possess the ball and be cautious of the counter. The lead is far from comfortable, but if City's attack plays even an average match, they'll be set.

PSG: All eyes have been on whether Kylian Mbappe would play after picking up an injury in the first leg. He did not play against Lens at the weekend but did make the trip to Manchester on Monday. It goes without saying, but if isn't 100 percent, PSG are in big trouble. This feels like a match where he is going to have to score a goal and set one up for the visitors to feel good about their chances. He's the team's best player, and he has to be healthy to play like it.

Prediction

A match filled with goals sees City take an advantage back to England on away goals. Pick: PSG 2, Man. City 2