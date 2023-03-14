The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
- RB Leipzig @ Manchester City
- Current Records: RB Leipzig 4-0-2; Manchester City 4-2-0
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
What to Know
The Champions League is back! After a short break, the second leg of the round of 16 is ready to kick off on Tuesday. RB Leipzig will face off against Manchester City in the Champions League round of 16 at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 14th at Etihad Stadium. RB Leipzig are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.
RB Leipzig and Manchester City finished up on equal footing with a 1-1 draw.
RB Leipzig now sits at 4-0-2 in the Champions League, while Manchester City sits at 4-2-0.
Odds
Manchester City are a huge favorite against RB Leipzig, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -278 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
