Manchester City's Champions League lives are on the line this Tuesday when Pep Guardiola's side host RB Leipzig in their round of 16 second leg at the Etihad. The English side went to Germany and got a 1-1 draw in the first leg with all to play for in the second leg. Whoever wins this match moves on to the quarterfinals, while a draw in regulation will result in extra time and potentially penalty kicks. City, one of the favorites to win the tournament, have reached the final on one occasion while RB Leipzig have a semifinal appearance to their name.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, March 13 2023 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Man City -270; Draw +380; Leipzig +700 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

And remember, all of your soccer needs -- from Champions League to Serie A to NWSL and so much more -- are available on Paramount+. You can try one month free by using the code: ADVANCE.

Last meeting

Twenty3

Their last meeting was that first leg back on Feb. 22. A 1-1 draw saw City take the lead in the 27th minute through Riyad Mahrez before Josko Gvardiol equalized with 20 minutes to go. City dictated the game with their 62% possession but managed to put just three of their 12 shots on frame as RB Leipzig grew into the game in the second half and managed to keep everything in front of them defensively to hold onto a result that gives them life in the second leg.

Storylines

Man City: Guardiola's side enter the game unbeaten in their last eight matches, and while the attack hasn't been overly explosive in terms of producing goals, the defense has been consistent in their last three games, all cleansheets. The attack, at times, can lack the conviction needed to prove they can be consistent contenders, with the weekend 1-0 Crystal Palace a prime where they again struggle to put a high rate of their shots on goal (just four of 14), needing a late penalty kick to take the three points.

The pressure is all on City here as a shock elimination would be a colossal failure for a team that is win or burst. The longer this game lingers on without a goal, the more worrisome it will be for the hosts. Expect them to look to get on the front foot in the first 15 minutes to set the tone.

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

RB Leipzig: RB Leipzig know they are going to have to at least get a goal and potentially more here, just ending a three-game streak of conceding by beating Borussia Monchengladbach over the weekend, 3-0. Against teams that possess the ball well, the Germans can really struggle to produce much of anything on the counter, and when they possess, they can struggle to transition to defense. City are going to aim to deliver an early punch, and the expectation is for RB Leipzig to prioritize defending early on and look to do damage on the counter.

The key will be keeping two guys on Erling Haaland in the middle and having the midfielders aim to apply pressure on the wings.

Player to watch

Manchester City: Erling Haaland. The prolific Norwegian is nearly averaging a goal per game this season, having scored 34 times in 35 games. He can put the ball in the back of the net in a variety of ways and has the composure and skill to put away any team in a moment's notice. He's the focal point of the attack and will be needed to stretch the field to give space to a midfield that likes to infiltrate the box. It's almost a surprise when he doesn't score. Some have been critical saying that City's play can be bit too predictable, and surely Guardiola has seemed things on film that his side could potentially exploit. Don't be shocked if we see some different looking movement in attack from Haaland in this one.

Also, don't necessarily be fooled by Haaland's lack of involvement. As the touch map from leg one shows below, he is not a player who is on the ball a ton, but his off-ball movement creates tons of chances for his teammates, warping defenses without Haaland ever having to receive a pass.

Twenty3

RB Leipzig: Christopher Nkunku. The 25-year-old France international may just miss out on this match due to a thigh injury. While it hasn't officially ruled him out, not having him would be a massive blow to a team that needs his ball skill and ability to finish in front of goal. If he isn't available, a lot of pressure will fall on Andre Silva, the 27-year-old Portuguese who was supposed to be the next big thing when he left Porto for AC Milan in 2017. He's one goal away from making it five straight seasons with double-digit goals, but his career will be defined by if he can finish in the biggest of moments. This could be a huge opportunity for him.

Tuesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

UEFA Champions League Today, 3 p.m., Paramount+

FC Porto vs. Inter, 4 p.m., Paramount+

Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig, 4 p.m., Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 6 p.m., Paramount+

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

UEFA Champions League Today, 3 p.m., Paramount+

Napoli vs. Frankfurt, 4 p.m., Paramount+

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool, 4 p.m., Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 6 p.m., Paramount+

Coverage starts each day at 3 p.m. with Champions League Today on CBS and Paramount+. Paramount+ will offer a multicast feature allowing subscribers to watch two matches simultaneously in a split-screen view. You can try one month free by using the code: ADVANCE.

Score prediction

City are far and away the better side, but in the Champions League, absolutely anything can happen. Expect City to be prepared, get plenty of chances early and often and at the end of the day advance, not overly comfortably, but enough. They'll dominate possession, they'll have their clean looks, and if they can defend set pieces well, they'll be quarterfinal bound. PICK: Manchester City 2, RB Leipzig 0.