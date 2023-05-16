Manchester City and Real Madrid meet on Wednesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal with the tie poised at 1-1 after last week's opening encounter (catch all the action on CBS and Paramount+). Pep Guardiola's men will have home advantage at Etihad Stadium after Kevin De Bruyne's equalizer canceled out Vinicius Junior's opening strike. Whatever happens here, the winner will play an Italian team in the Istanbul final with Inter 2-0 up on Carlo Ancelotti's former club Milan heading into Tuesday's second leg.

Manchester City

Nathan Ake has now missed the last two games for the home side after picking up a hamstring problem last month. The Netherlands international remains a doubt despite being on the mend, but that is Guardiola's only real concern right now after rotating again over the weekend. De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva and John Stones should all be recalled with Grealish likely to go up against Dani Carvajal again after a lively first leg.

Possible City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan (c), De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.

Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga took a knock over the weekend so is a concern for Ancelotti, although the France international should ultimately make it having traveled. David Alaba, Karim Benzema and Rodrygo should all be ready too after being rested in La Liga over the weekend. Eder Militao is back from Champions League suspension while Carvajal was banned in the league and Ferland Mendy even managed 45 minutes over the weekend. Rodrygo might have to settle for a bench role with Camavinga in midfield in order for Militao to come back in.

Possible Real XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Kroos, Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Benzema (c), Vinicius Jr.

One to watch

Grealish vs. Carvajal: This one was fascinating to see play out last week and promises to be just as feisty this time around. The England international was petulant once or twice while the Spaniard did not hesitate in roughing up his opponent. Guardiola could be tempted to throw Riyad Mahrez into the mix here, but that may well be in place of Bernardo Silva and not Grealish. All eyes may well be on the likes of Erling Haaland and Karim Benzema, but Grealish against Caravajal should not disappoint if both start on Wednesday.

