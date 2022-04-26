After two tightly-contested 2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals series, Manchester City and Real Madrid will meet in the first leg of their semifinals series on Tuesday. Los Blancos' UCL journey ended in the semis last year against Chelsea, which went on to defeat Man City in the final. Both sides come into their first match this week on a run of positive results, as each has won their last two league fixtures in convincing fashion. You can see what happens when they face off on Tuesday, when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Manchester City as the -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Real Madrid vs. Man City odds, with Atletico the +525 underdog. A draw is +350 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid date: Tuesday, April 26

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Manchester City vs. Real Madrid picks from SportsLine's European soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated well almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, Green is backing City to win to nil at +155 odds. This means that he is picking Man City to win in shutout fashion. City has been able to do just that in two of its last four matches across all competitions, most recently against Brighton last Wednesday, 3-0, on the strength of a goal and assist by Riyad Mahrez. The pick is bold, however, considering City saw centerbacks John Stones and Nathan Ake leave the Watford game due to injury.

Ake is more likely to be available for Tuesday's contest after he was on the bench for City's following game against Watford, which resulted in a 5-1 win. However, City's back line has other troubles to contend with, as Benjamin Mendy and Joao Cancelo will be unavailable due to various suspensions. Where Man City circumvents those issues comes in its offensive possession. The Sky Blues lead all teams in Champions League play in distance traveled with the ball (29,943 yards) and are second in completed pass percentage (91.7 percent).

"It is worth noting that Man City has kept four clean sheets in four Champions League knockout stage games so far this season," Green told SportsLine. "[Manager Pep] Guardiola's men beat Sporting Lisbon 5-0 on aggregate and Atlético Madrid 1-0 on aggregate. They will have their work cut out against Karim Benzema and Vinícius Junior, but that trend bodes well for Tuesday's game."

