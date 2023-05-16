Reigning champion Real Madrid face a tough task on Wednesday when they visit Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City in a UEFA Champions League semifinal match. This is the second leg between the European powerhouses, and the first ended 1-1. Now, Manchester City will have the home-pitch advantage against Real Madrid with a spot in the final on the line. The hosts are on a 22-match unbeaten run (18-4-0) that includes a 3-0 victory against Everton in league play Sunday. Los Blancos are 3-2-1 in their past six in all competitions and edged Getafe 1-0 in a La Liga match on Saturday.

Man City vs. Real Madrid spread: Man City -0.5 (-170)

Man City vs. Real Madrid over/under: 2.5 goals

Man City vs. Real Madrid money line: Man City -170, Real Madrid +420, Draw +320

MCY: The Cityzens have a 37-5 goal advantage over their past 10 home games

RM: Los Blancos have scored at least twice in 10 of their past 13 matches

Why you should back Manchester City

The Cityzens have arguably the world's best striker in Erling Haaland. The Norwegian superstar has 52 goals in 48 overall matches in his first season with the team, making City the world's most potent attack. They have scored 92 goals in 35 league matches. They are plus-61 in goal differential, compared to plus-38 for Real Madrid. Manchester City held the ball for 56% of last week's match and put six of their 10 shots on target.

City are 16-1-1 in league play at Etihad Stadium, with a 59-17 goal differential, and have won 14 straight at home in all competitions. Real Madrid have lost consecutive road games, to Girona and Real Sociedad, by a combined 6-2 score. Kevin De Bruyne scored the equalizer on a lethal strike last week and has been at the top of his game lately. He has 10 goals and 24 assists in 44 matches. He is one of five City players with double-digit goals, along with Haaland, Riyad Mahrez (15), Julian Alvarez (15) and Phil Foden (14). Mahrez (13) and Jack Grealish (11) also have double-digit assists. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos have a long history of success in the Champions League, as they won their record 14th European championship last year. They beat City in the semifinals by a 6-5 aggregate score before knocking off Liverpool in the final. Karim Benzema remains the team's top scoring threat and has 28 goals in just 38 matches in all competitions this season. Vinicius Junior has 20 goals and 19 assists in 50 matches overall.

The 22-year-old Rodrygo also is making a big impact with Real Madrid, with the Brazilian scoring 16 goals and assisting 10. He leads La Liga in goal-creating actions per 90 minutes at 0.82. Vinicius is atop the league in goal-creating (21) and shot-creating (158) actions. Marco Asensio scored his 12th goal of the season against Getafe on Saturday. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois got his 17th overall clean sheet and has a 78.1 save percentage, second in La Liga. See which team to pick here.

