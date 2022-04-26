Name Minutes How did they do? Rating

(GK) Ederson 90 There were several moments that for any other goalkeeper you might describe as the sort to spread panic in the defensive ranks, though you suspect with Ederson his City teammates just know their goalkeeper feels at ease. He could do little about any of Madrid's three goals and in shotstopping terms had precious little else to do. His passing under pressure was customarily excellent. 5

(DEF) John Stones 36 Given the challenge ahead of him -- defending the Champions League's leading chance creator going into the game -- Stones did as well as could have been reasonably expected before being withdrawn, possibly due to injury. 6

(DEF) Ruben Dias 90 Dias' night might have been defined by the most comedic of own goals, the sort that would have headlined football VHS comedies 30 years ago, and must have been hugely relieved when his back pass rolled achingly against the post. Understandably, he does not yet look back to his best. 6

(DEF) Aymeric Laporte 90 So many of the fizzing passes that launched City's most dangerous darts upfield came from Laporte's boot. Defensively he blotted what had otherwise been a perfectly reasonable copybook with a baffling handball to hand Madrid a penalty. 6

(DEF) Oleksandr Zinchenko 90 Zinchenko is no natural on the back foot but in the first half he made a string of crucial interventions to slow the dangerous Rodrygo. As the match wore on he became more effective as an attacking force whilst still keeping things tight at the back. 7

(MID) Rodri 90 Assertive without the ball and reliable with it, this was Rodri to a tee. As City's defenders roamed further forward in search of a greater advantage in this tie, he dropped in alongside Dias, always ready to receive a pass and keep the ball at City's feet. 8

(MID) Kevin De Bruyne 90 Another showpiece tie has been bent to De Bruyne's will. From his perfectly timed dart to flick in Riyad Mahrez's cross, he was at his very best, showcasing the full repertoire of inch-perfect passes, dynamic runs and strength in duels. 9

(MID) Bernardo Silva 90 A dizzying array of flicks and feints had veteran midfielders looking extremely foolish when they got too close to Bernardo. He kept frustrating Madrid until the 74th minute, picking the ball up after Zinchenko was fouled, finishing in the near corner for the goal that might be enough to swing the tie City's way. 8

(FWD) Riyad Mahrez 90 Perennially underappreciated since departing Leicester, Mahrez reached 32 goal involvements for the season with a magnificent early cross for De Bruyne, one which ought to have tempered Pep Guardiola's anger when he smashed a right-footed effort into the side of the net. It was not the only moment of profligacy tonight. 7

(FWD) Gabriel Jesus 82 He should get linked with a move away more often. Jesus played with the ferocity of a man determined to prove to Guardiola that City don't need a new number nine. His turn and finish to double the lead a devastating example of center forward play. 8

(FWD) Phil Foden 90 Marking his 100th City start with a well taken header, Foden was remorseless in his bullying of the underwhelming Dani Carvajal. He ran at him with force and connected impressively with De Bruyne. 8

Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating

Fernandinho Stones, 37' From divinity to comedy in all of a few seconds, Fernandinho rolled back the years by picking Vinicius' pocket and delivering a perfect cross for Foden to score City's third. Then he seemed to age on fast forward as Vinicius let the ball roll through his legs before accelerating away to score. 5

Raheem Sterling Jesus, 83' Sterling delivered one late flick as City chased the fifth goal they needed to feel secure in this game (and there is a sentence you did not expect to read before kick off), but his chance to change the tie did not come. 5

Manager Subs used How did they do? Rating