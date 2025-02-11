Manchester City will host Real Madrid in the first leg of a Champions League knockout round playoff match on Tuesday on Paramount+. This is the first year the Champions League has the ninth through 24th-placed finishers playing in a knockout round as the top eight seeds automatically advanced to the Round of 16. Real Madrid ended Manchester City's pursuit of back-to-back titles in the Champions League quarterfinals last year via penalty kicks after playing to two draws, so Manchester City will have their eyes on redemption. Real Madrid finished 11th in the UCL standings with 15 points, while Manchester City finished 22nd with 11 points.

Kickoff from Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, is set for Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Manchester City are the -105 money line favorites (risk $105 to win $100) in the latest Real Madrid vs. Manchester City odds, while visiting Real Madrid are +250 underdogs. A draw is priced at +300, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before you lock in your Real Madrid vs. Manchester City picks or Champions League predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks for anyone following him on betting apps and betting sites, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

Now, Green has broken down Manchester City vs. Real Madrid from every angle and has locked in his picks and Champions League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Real Madrid vs. Man City:

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid money line: Man City -105, Draw +300, Real Madrid +205

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid spread: Man City -1.5 (+245)

MAN: Man City have won four straight home matches

RM: Real Madrid have won their last two road Champions League matches

Why you should back Real Madrid

Manchester City's disappointing season has largely been due to defensive struggles as they have allowed 2.8 goals over their last five Champions League matches. Real Madrid have a dangerous offense with multiple scorers who can take advantage of positive matchups, led by Kylian Mbappe, who has 16 goals overall this year, and Vinicius Junior, who has scored seven goals across six Champions League matches this season.

Real Madrid are 6-1-1 over their last eight matches overall behind a strong defense that has only allowed multiple goals once over that span. Real Madrid defeated Brest, 3-0, on Jan. 29 in their final Champions League match behind two goals from Rodrygo. Rodrygo also scored in both quarterfinal legs against Manchester City last year.

Why you should back Manchester City

Although the Manchester City defense has let them down lately, the offense continues to provide winning opportunities. Manchester City have scored multiple goals in 10 straight matches overall, including two Champions League contests during that span. Erling Haaland is an offensive force with a goal in three straight games and six goals over his last six matches. His 19 goals are nearly 3x the next-highest scorer on the team (Phil Foden, seven).

Foden has six goals over his last five games to add another scoring threat. Manchester City were the preseason favorites to win the Champions League and although they haven't played their best of late, the talent is there for Pep Guardiola's side to secure a positive result on Tuesday.

How to make Manchester City vs. Real Madrid picks

Green has broken down Real Madrid vs. Manchester City from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the goal total.

So who wins Manchester City vs. Real Madrid on Tuesday, and where does all the betting value lie?

