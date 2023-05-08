Real Madrid look to take another step toward a second consecutive title when they host Manchester City on Tuesday in the first leg of their 2022-23 UEFA Champions League semifinal matchup. Real Madrid won their record 14th crown and fifth in nine years when they edged Liverpool 1-0 in last year's final. Manchester City have yet to capture the title, with their best finish being runner-up to Chelsea in 2021. Los Blancos knocked off the Citizens in last year's semifinals, winning 6-5 on aggregate.

Kickoff at the Santiago Bernabeu is set for 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Manchester City are the +116 favorites (risk $100 to win $116) in the latest Manchester City vs. Real Madrid odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Real Madrid are +215 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +255 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Real Madrid vs. Manchester City picks, you need to see the UEFA Champions League predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid money line: Man City +116, Real Madrid +215, Draw +255

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid spread: Man City -0.5 (+115)

MCY: The Citizens are unbeaten in their last 20 matches across all competitions (17 wins, three draws)

RMA: Los Blancos have conceded in four straight games across all competitions

Why you should back Manchester City

Offense is not a problem for the Citizens as they possess the most dangerous weapon in the sport in Erling Haaland. The 22-year-old Norwegian striker has dominated the Premier League this campaign, setting the single-season record for goals with 35 -- nine more than the closest player. He has converted in 22 of his 32 EPL matches in 2022-23 and six of his eight Champions League contests.

Haaland also leads the UCL with 12 goals, including seven over his last three games. He tallied in each leg of Man City's quarterfinal tie against Bayern Munich after converting five times versus RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Round of 16 matchup to become just the third player in history to accomplish the feat in a Champions League game. Winger Riyad Mahrez is second on the Citizens with three UCL goals and netted the team's lone goal in the second leg of last year's semifinal tie against Real Madrid.

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos have won five consecutive matches in the competition, outscoring their opponents 15-3 during the streak. They have posted three straight clean sheets as they recorded a pair of 2-0 victories against Chelsea in the quarterfinals after edging Liverpool 1-0 in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie. Winger Vinicius Junior is the Champions League leader with six assists and is tied for fourth with six goals.

Real Madrid's second-leading scorer is Rodrygo, who has racked up five goals after netting both in the team's triumph over Chelsea on Apr. 18 and also recorded a brace in the first leg of last year's semifinal tie against Man City. Veteran striker Karim Benzema has produced four goals in the competition, while winger Marco Asensio has notched three. The 35-year-old Benzema, who had scored in three straight UCL matches prior to the second quarterfinal meeting with Chelsea, converted three times in last year's semifinal matchup with the Citizens.

