Manchester City are looking for revenge on the reigning champions Wednesday when they host Real Madrid in a UEFA Champions League semifinal match at Etihad Stadium. Los Blancos beat City 3-1 in extra time in the semifinal's second leg at Bernabeu Stadium last year. They went on to beat Liverpool to win their record 14th UEFA Champions League title. The Cityzens are looking to return the favor on their home ground and come in on a 22-match unbeaten run (18-4-0). They cruised to a 3-0 victory against Everton on Sunday and have a four-point lead at the top of the English Premier League table. Real Madrid edged Getafe 1-0 on Saturday but watched Barcelona clinch the Spanish La Liga title. They have three wins, two draws and a loss over their past six matches.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Manchester City as -185 favorites (risk $185 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Manchester City vs. Real Madrid odds, with Real Madred +440 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +340 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. He is a stunning 43-20-3 on all Premier League soccer picks this season. He is 124-95-6 on all soccer picks in 2023.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Real Madrid vs. Manchester City:

Man City vs. Real Madrid spread: Man City -1.5 (+140)

Man City vs. Real Madrid over/under: 3.5 goals

Man City vs. Real Madrid money line: Man City -185, Real Madrid +440, Draw +340

MCY: The Cityzens have a 37-5 goal advantage over their past 10 home games

RM: Los Blancos have scored at least twice in 10 of their past 13 matches

Why you should back Manchester City

The Cityzens have the world's most potent offense, and they have won 14 straight matches at home. They haven't lost on home soil since November and have a plus-61 goal differential in league play this season. That's the best mark in the world's top five leagues, and City's 92 goals also top the list. Erling Haaland has dominated in all competitions, scoring 12 goals in nine Champions League matches and a record 36 in Premier League play. Kevin De Bruyne, who scored the equalizer last week on a lethal strike in the 67th minute, also has been playing at his typical high level.

De Bruyne has 10 goals and 24 assists in all competitions and leads the Premier League in goal-creating actions (31). Haaland and De Bruyne are among nine players in double digits in combined goal and assists. Riyad Mahrez is second on the team in goals (15) and assists (13), and Julian Alvarez (15 goals), Phil Foden (14) and Jack Grealish (five goals, 11 assists) create problems. Real have allowed a goal in 12 of their past 14 games, while City have nine clean sheets in their past 17. City won the first leg 4-3 at home last year, with Foden and De Bruyne among the scorers. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos have a long history of success in the Champions League, as they won their record 14th European championship last year. They beat City in the semifinals by a 6-5 aggregate score before knocking off Liverpool in the final. Karim Benzema remains the team's top scoring threat and has 28 goals in just 38 matches in all competitions this season. Vinicius Junior has 20 goals and 19 assists in 50 matches overall.

The 22-year-old Rodrygo also is making a big impact with Real Madrid, with the Brazilian scoring 16 goals and assisting 10. He leads La Liga in goal-creating actions per 90 minutes at 0.82. Vinicius is atop the league in goal-creating (21) and shot-creating (158) actions. Marco Asensio scored his 12th goal of the season against Getafe on Saturday. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois got his 17th overall clean sheet and has a 78.1 save percentage, second in La Liga. See which team to pick here.

Eimer has broken down Wednesday's Real Madrid vs. Manchester City match from every angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has three confident best bets, two of them offering plus-money payouts.

