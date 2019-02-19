Manchester City vs. Schalke: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Schalke and Weston McKennie are hoping for a first-leg shocker
Champions League heavyweight contender Manchester City kicks off its knockout stage play on Wednesday when it travels to Germany to face U.S. men's national team rising star Weston McKennie and Schalke. City finished as the winner of Group F with a 4-1-1 record and 16 goals scored. Schalke, meanwhile, was 3-2-1 in Group D, finishing behind Porto and above Galatasaray and Lokomotiv Moscow.
City's attack goes up against a defense that proved it could be composed at the back but is looking for consistency since the departure of Naldo to AS Monaco in the winter transfer window.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Champions League: Manchester City vs. Schalke
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 20
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: VELTINS-Arena in Germany
- TV channel: Galavision
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Man. City -375 / Schalke +850 / Draw +525
Storylines
Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's team is well rested after crushing Newport County on Saturday in the FA Cup. And the attack is flying high at a crucial part of the season. City has 10 goals scored in its last two games, but will they field a full-strength side in this one? On Sunday, City faces Chelsea in the League Cup final. The UCL match is certainly of higher importance, but it will be interesting to see how strong of a team is fielded and whether Guardiola decides to rest anyone.
Schalke: The club is backing into this one, failing to win any of its last four Bundesliga games. Schalke has scored just one goal in its last three league contests, but we can't overlook the success of the group stage. Despite scoring just six goals in six games, Schalke won three of them and only lost once, showing it can grind out results in close encounters. They were one of the best defensive teams in the group stage and will need to limit the damage here to have a chance.
Manchester City vs. Schalke prediction
Manchester City inches closer to the round of 16 by putting three goals past Schalke on the road while also winning.
Pick: Manchester City (-375)
