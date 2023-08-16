After their respective triumphs on the European stage last season, Manchester City and Sevilla look to lift yet more silverware as they face off in Greece for the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. The Spaniards, perennial titans of the Europa League stage, are making their seventh appearance in this showpiece fixture, a tally bettered only by their compatriots Barcelona and Real Madrid. Perhaps unsurprisingly for those who have followed Pep Guardiola's lengthy pursuit of the Champions League with this club, one that finally ended with success in June, this will be the first time that City have played in this game.

Slightly more than a friendly, slightly less than a serious piece of silverware, the Super Cup tends to be an absorbing contest, one that will be decided by a penalty shootout if scores are level after 90 minutes. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 16 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 16 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Piraeus, Greece

Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Piraeus, Greece TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS Sports Network Paramount+ Odds: Manchester City -300; Draw +400; Sevilla +800

Storylines

Manchester City: Guardiola's preparations have been rocked by the hamstring injury that Kevin De Bruyne suffered in the win over Burnley, his first competitive appearance since suffering a similar issue in the Champions League final. City are still assessing whether surgery will be required on the Belgian but their initial assessment was a potential three to four months on the sidelines.

In the medium term, De Bruyne's issue is expected to spur on City's pursuit of West Ham playmaker Lucas Paqueta, a promising swap who could cover in midfield and wide on the right like the Belgian does, but there is no one quite like the 32-year-old when it comes to creating and scoring. For Wednesday night the burden will fall on the likes of Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden -- City are hardly starving out there -- but it's a worrying way to start a season.

Sevilla: After a campaign where they coupled European glory with flirtations over La Liga relegation, Sevilla began 2023-24 with a disappointing 2-1 loss at home to Valencia and are battling to keep hold of key players as their former recruitment chief Monchi eyes a move to bring Marcos Acuna to Aston Villa.

Sevilla have only won one of their past six appearances in this final while their record against City isn't much better either, four Champions League encounters all ending in defeat by an aggregate scoreline of 12-3.

Prediction

Sevilla tend to thrive as underdogs but even so they will do well to avoid anything other than a heavy defeat to City. PICK: Manchester City 2, Sevilla 0