The 2023 UEFA Super Cup is set as Champions League winner Manchester City takes on Europa League champion Sevilla FC on Wednesday on Paramount+. Pep Guardiola's men have already followed up last season's epic run with a 3-0 Premier League victory against Burnley, but will be without star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne for Wednesday's match because of a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Sevilla are already trying to right the ship after opening up the new La Liga season with a 2-1 loss to Valencia. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece is set for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Man City vs. Sevilla odds list Man City as the -290 favorites (risk $290 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sevilla listed as the +750 underdogs. A draw is priced at +400 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free when you sign up here.

How to watch Sevilla vs. Man City

Man City vs. Sevilla date: Wednesday, August 16

Man City vs. Sevilla time: 3 p.m. ET

Man City vs. Sevilla live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Super Cup picks for Sevilla vs. Man City

Before tuning into Wednesday's match, you need to see the 2023 UEFA Super Cup picks from SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Man City vs. Sevilla, Green is picking Man City with a -1.25 handicap for a -130 payout. The expert notes that the Champions League winner has beaten the Europa League winner in nine of the last 10 years in the UEFA Super Cup, and Man City look ready to continue that trend.

The Citizens are brimming with talent including international superstar Erling Haaland, whom Green is backing to score on Wednesday after he found the back of the net twice in the Premier League opener. Green acknowledges that Man City is dealing with injuries at the moment, but are still a superior product to a Sevilla team that lost to Valencia last week.

"Sevilla looked very weak in defense in that game, which does not augur well for a showdown with Haaland," Green told SportsLine.

