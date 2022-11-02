Two teams whose fates have already been decided will go head-to-head in 2022-23 UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday when Manchester City hosts Sevilla on Paramount+. The entirety of Group G is already locked into their current position in the table, so expect heavy squad rotation from both Man City and Sevilla. Both teams should ultimately be focused on league play with Man City sitting two points behind Arsenal in the EPL table, while Sevilla is fighting relegation at 18th in La Liga. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days with the code UEFA22.

Kickoff from Etihad Stadium in Manchester is set for 4 p.m. ET. The latest Manchester City vs. Sevilla odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Man City as the -410 (bet $410 to win $100) favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Sevilla as the +1000 underdogs. A draw is priced at +490, and the over/under for goals is 3.5.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season.

Man City vs. Sevilla date: Wednesday, Nov. 1

Man City vs. Sevilla time: 4 p.m. ET

Man City vs. Sevilla live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Sevilla vs. Manchester City

Before tuning into Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from consummate soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer, widely known as "Buckets," is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 260-249-7 overall on his soccer picks in 2022, including an astounding 43-22-1 on English Premier League predictions for a profit of almost $1,800 for $100 bettors.

For Manchester City vs. Sevilla, Eimer is backing under 3.5 goals scored for a -135 payout. With both teams already locked into first and third and Group G and involved in high-stress battles in their respective leagues, it'd behoove both squads to rotate heavily and that could create a less clinical contest.

Manchester City have been held scoreless in three of their last five matches across all competitions and three of their four goals during that span came during one match against Brighton.

Meanwhile, Sevilla was shut out by Rayo Vallecano at home in La Liga on Saturday and lost 4-0 in the reverse fixture against Manchester City on Sept. 6. With both squads likely seizing the opportunity to give bench players and academy stars valuable UCL time, Eimer likes a low-scoring game.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League.