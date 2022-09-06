Manchester City are widely considered the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League this season and Pep Guardiola's side will square off against Sevilla in the opening match of the group stage on Tuesday. Manchester City are the reigning Premier League champions, but they're coming off a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday. Sevilla, meanwhile, limp into Tuesday's contest having lost two straight and three of their last four overall. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Spain is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Sevilla vs. Manchester City odds from Caesars Sportsbook list City as the -325 favorites (risk $325 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sevilla the +900 underdogs. A draw is priced at +430 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

How to watch Sevilla vs. Manchester City

Sevilla vs. Manchester City date: Tuesday, Sept. 6

Sevilla vs. Manchester City time: 3 p.m. ET

Sevilla vs. Manchester City live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Manchester City vs. Sevilla

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Manchester City vs. Sevilla, Green is backing Manchester City (-1.25) on the Asian handicap at -110 odds. Since losing to Liverpool in the Community Shield final on July 30, Man City have remained unbeaten over their last six outings. The Cityzens feature one of Europe's most efficient offenses, scoring three or more goals in four of their last five games.

Man City's attack is led by newcomer Erling Haaland, who has scored a remarkable 10 goals in his first six Premier League appearances. The 22-year-old scored back-to-back hat tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, and then scored Man City's lone goal in their 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Sevilla, meanwhile, have struggled defensively this season, conceding a goal in each of their last four games. Sevilla's backline was torched by Barcelona over the weekend, giving up three goals and 18 total shots in a 3-0 setback.

"Man City are a technically superior team and they also boast greater energy off the ball, so they should dominate possession in this game," Green told SportsLine. "Haaland is likely to receive plenty of chances, and he could run riot against Fernando and Tanguy Nianzou."

