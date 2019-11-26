Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk soccer game
Who's Playing
Manchester City (home) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (away)
What to Know
Manchester City and Shakhtar Donetsk will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Tuesday Nov. 26 at Etihad Stadium as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Man City is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Atalanta. Similarly, Shakhtar Donetsk tied against Dinamo Zagreb 3-3 in their previous leg to earn one point.
Right now, City (ten points) lead Group C, while Shakhtar Donetsk (five points) is in second place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
We'll see if Shakhtar Donetsk can prevent Man City from accumulating any more points. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
- When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- Follow: CBS Sports App
