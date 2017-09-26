Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
Both teams won their opening match of the group stage
Manchester City welcomes Shakhtar Donetsk to England on Tuesday in Champions League group stage action after both teams won their opener.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in USA
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Soccer's multi-match and Fox Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
How to watch in UK
BT Sports 3, 6:45 p.m. GMT
Live blog
Prediction
City gets six points from six, with Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling scoring twice each. City 5, Shakhtar 1.
