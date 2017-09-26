Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Manchester City welcomes Shakhtar Donetsk to England on Tuesday in Champions League group stage action after both teams won their opener.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in USA

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Soccer's multi-match and Fox Deportes

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

How to watch in UK

BT Sports 3, 6:45 p.m. GMT

Live blog

Prediction

City gets six points from six, with Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling scoring twice each. City 5, Shakhtar 1.