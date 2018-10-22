Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League online

Manchester City looks to make it two wins in a row in the Champions League when the club goes to Ukraine to face Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday. The Cityzens have three points from the first two matches and could jump Lyon for first place in Group F.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk in the USA

When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

City failed to win at Shakhtar last season in the UCL, losing 2-1 with Sergio Aguero scoring a penalty kick in added time. This time, the team shows more quality as the recent form carries over into Europe. City 3, Shakhtar 1.