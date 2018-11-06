Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk: Prediction, Champions League pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Here's what to know about this match
Manchester City welcomes Shakhtar Donetsk to the Etihad on Wednesday for the Champions League group stage's fourth matchday, and there's plenty on the line for both teams. City is in unbelievable form for Pep Guardiola and is the heavy favorite. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 7
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Manchester City, England
- TV channel: Galavision
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: N/A
Storylines
Man. City: City was stunned in the first game against Lyon but has come back with two straight victories and can potentially take a commanding lead in the group with a win. City is on fire and playing as good as any team right now.
Shakhtar: The Ukrainian club really needs to pull an upset here to have much of a chance of moving on to the next round, while anything less may shift focus to finishing third.
Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk prediction
City is far and away the better team and much more talented. They show it from start to finish
Pick: Manchester City
