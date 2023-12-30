The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Sheffield United @ Manchester City

Current Records: Sheffield United 2-3-14, Manchester City 11-4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Where: Etihad Stadium

TV: Peacock

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Man City is 5-0-0 in EPL play against Sheffield since December of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Manchester City will finish 2023 at home by hosting Sheffield United at 10:00 a.m. ET at Etihad Stadium. The timing is sure in Man City's favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while Sheffield has not had much luck on the away from home, with five straight road losses.

Man City faced off against Everton for the first time this season, and Man City walked away the winners. They walked away with a 3-1 victory over Everton on Wednesday. The last goal Man City scored came from Bernardo Silva in minute 86.

Meanwhile, Sheffield and Luton combined for ten shots on goal on Tuesday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Sheffield fell just short of Luton by a score of 3-2. Sheffield didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Man City's win bumped their record up to 11-4-3. As for Sheffield, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-3-14.

Man City skirted past Sheffield 2-1 in their previous meeting back in August. Will Man City repeat their success, or does Sheffield have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Manchester City is a huge favorite against Sheffield United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -1298 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester City has won all of the games they've played against Sheffield United in the last 4 years.