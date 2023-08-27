Manchester City will square off against Sheffield United at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Bramall Lane. Sheffield United are 0-0-2 overall after being promoted from the EFL Championship last season. Meanwhile, Manchester City are 2-0-0 overall and they finished last season 36-10-5 on their way to winning a fifth English Premier League title in six years. These are two teams who are likely to be competing at opposite ends of the EPL table this season and Manchester City have never lost a Premier League game to Sheffield United.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970s heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

Since the 2022 World Cup, Holliman has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga. He went 21-10 -- bringing a profit of $1,147 for $100 bettors -- on his Champions League predictions last season.

Manchester City vs. Sheffield United over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Sheffield United money line: Sheffield United +1467, Manchester City -571, Draw +642

What you need to know about Sheffield United

Sheffield earned automatic promotion last season by finishing second in the EFL Championship with 91 points. They also impressed with a deep FA Cup run, losing to Man City in the semifinals 3-0. This is the third season in the last five that Sheffield United have been in the Premier League and they even managed a ninth-place finish in 2019-20.

However, Sheffield began their season with a 1-0 loss at home against Crystal Palace and followed it up with a 2-1 loss at Nottingham Forest. Crystal Palace finished 11th in the league last year while Nottingham Forest barely survived relegation with a 16th-place finish, which may mean Sheffield United are destined to scrap near the bottom of the EPL table.

What you need to know about Manchester City

Meanwhile, Man City survived a scare from Newcastle United early in their title defense, defeating the Magpies 1-0 just three days after winning the UEFA Super Cup over Sevilla. Julian Alvarez netted the 31st-minute goal that wound up being game-winner and it was served up by Phil Foden.

Man City also won 3-0 in their season opener at Burnley, with Erling Haaland netting a brace to build off a 2022-23 season where he set a Premier League record by scoring 36 goals. Goalkeeper Ederson has kept a clean sheet in both games and he'll be looking for a third on Sunday with Sheffield United only managing one goal in their last 10 matches against Man City.

