Manchester City continue their quest for a second title in five years when they take on Sheffield United in the semifinals of the 2022-23 FA Cup on Saturday. Manchester City won the championship for the sixth time when they rolled past Watford 6-0 in 2019. The Citizens moved within one victory of reaching their 12th FA Cup final when they cruised to a 6-0 triumph over Burnley in the quarterfinals. Sheffield United are one win away from their seventh appearance in the final and first since 1936 after edging Blackburn Rovers 3-2.

Kickoff at Wembley Stadium is set for 11:45 a.m. ET. Man City are the -700 favorites (risk $700 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. Sheffield United odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Sheffield are +1600 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +625 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Sheffield United vs. Manchester City picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Manchester City vs. Sheffield United money line: Man City -700, Sheffield +1600, Draw +625

Manchester City vs. Sheffield United over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Sheffield United spread: Man City -2.5 (+105)

MCY: The Citizens scored three or more goals in six straight matches across all competitions before being held to one by Bayern Munich on Wednesday

SU: The Blades have lost just one of their last seven overall contests

Why you should back Manchester City

Not surprisingly, the Citizens have dominated the opposition in this competition. Manchester City have scored a total of 14 goals in their four matches without allowing a single goal. Striker Erling Haaland, who leads the English Premier League with 32 goals, failed to convert in his first contest in the competition but staked the Citizens to a 3-0 lead against Burnley in the quarterfinals with a hat trick.

The 22-year-old Haaland has scored in seven consecutive contests across all competitions, amassing 15 goals during the run. He is tied for the team lead in the FA Cup with forward Julian Alvarez and midfielder Phil Foden, who also have recorded three goals. The 23-year-old Alvarez registered a brace against Burnley, while winger Riyad Mahrez did the same in the Citizens' 4-0 victory versus Chelsea in the third round. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Sheffield United

The Blades trailed twice against Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup quarters but rallied to win on late goals from striker Oliver McBurnie and midfielder Thomas Doyle. It was the team-high second goal of the competition for the 26-year-old McBurnie, who has scored 11 times over 34 matches for the team in the EFL Championship this season. Including Doyle, who also has notched a pair of assists, nine other players have converted for Sheffield in this competition.

One of them is Iliman Ndiaye, who netted the lone goal in the Blades' 1-0 fifth-round triumph over Tottenham. The 23-year-old midfielder is the team's top scorer in league play with 13 goals. Midfielder James McAtee, who is on loan from Manchester City, has yet to score for Sheffield in this competition but is third on the team in the Championship with eight goals. See which team to pick here.

