Manchester City vs. Southampton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online
The Citizens are on a historic tear in the Premier League
Premier League leader Manchester City hosts Southampton on Wednesday at the Etihad, looking to gain three more points and continue its dominant, undefeated start to the campaign. Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
City is relentless from the get-go, takes another three points and continues its march towards the league title. City 3, Southampton 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch Arsenal vs. Huddersfield
The Gunners can go four clear of their rival Tottenham with a win
-
How to watch Chelsea vs. Swansea
The Blues are in the top three but want to close the gap on Manchester City
-
How to watch Liverpool vs. Stoke
The Reds go to Stoke looking to earn all three points
-
2018 World Cup draw, explained
Everything you need to know about the World Cup draw
-
How to watch Tottenham vs. Leicester
Spurs are a point outside the top four behind Arsenal
-
How to watch Man. United vs. Watford
United is in second in the leg, while Watford is eighth
Add a Comment