It's a critical match for both sides on Saturday when Southampton host Manchester City in an English Premier League match. Reigning league champion Manchester City (20-4-4) are second in the table and are running out of time to make up an eight-point gap on Arsenal. The Saints (6-5-18) are last in the Premier League standings but are within four points of five teams above them. Southampton have given top teams trouble in 2023. They pulled off a 3-3 draw against Tottenham just before the break but lost 1-0 to West Ham last Sunday. Man City thrashed Liverpool 4-1 last Saturday, despite being without Erling Haaland, the Premier League's top scorer.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England. Caesars Sportsbook lists Man City as -440 favorites (risk $440 to win $100) in its latest Southampton vs. Manchester City odds. Southampton are +1200 underdogs, a draw is priced at +490 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before you make any Manchester City vs. Southampton picks, you need to see the English Premier League predictions from proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Green is 67-73-1 (+3.02 units) on his SportsLine soccer picks in 2023, and he is 42-46 in his predictions on England's league and domestic cup competitions.

Now, Green has broken down the Manchester City vs. Southampton match from every angle and just locked in his picks and Premier League predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Southampton vs. Manchester City:

Man City vs. Southampton spread: City -1.5 (-135)

Man City vs. Southampton over/under: 2.5 goals

Man City vs. Southampton money line: City -440, Southampton +1200, Draw +490

MCY: The Cityzens have a 27-2 goal advantage over their past seven opponents

SOU: The Saints have kept one clean sheet in 14 league home matches

Why you should back Manchester City

The Cityzens had no problem dominating without their best player last weekend. Haaland has 28 goals, and he was back in training this week as he recovers from a groin injury. He could play, but Julian Alvarez, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish all stepped up with goals against the Reds. Kevin de Bruyne had the other one, his fifth in league play, and also had his Premier League-leading 13th assist.

Manchester City have a plus-45 goal differential, scoring a league-high 71 goals, while Southampton have scored 23 and are minus-24. The hosts have yielded 24 goals in 14 home matches. Man City won the most recent league meeting 4-0, outshooting the Saints 21-5 (8-0 shots on target). Haaland scored in that one, as did Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez. That just shows the immense attacking talent at manager Pep Guardiola's disposal.

Why you should back Southampton

The Saints have been up and down, but they can be a handful for even the best teams at times. They beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in February and scraped out a 0-0 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford last month. The draw with Spurs was a thrilling affair, with Southampton rallying from a two-goal deficit in the last 15 minutes and James Ward-Prowse scoring the equalizer on a penalty. The midfielder can change games on set pieces and is the team's leading scorer with seven goals. He is second in the Premier League in crosses (206).

Che Adams has scored five goals, including the opening goal to equalize against Tottenham. Theo Walcott spurred the comeback with his goal in the 77th minute, his first goal in 11 appearances. Southampton play a rough game that could be frustrating for the visitors, and they do a good job of limiting shots on target. They are third in the league in fouls (345) and tackles (564) and have blocked 398 shots, second-most in the league. They beat City 2-0 in the EFL Cup quarterfinals in January despite yielding 72% possession.

How to make Southampton vs. Manchester City picks

Green has scrutinized the Southampton vs. Manchester City match from every angle, and he is leaning Over on the goal total.

