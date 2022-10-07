Manchester City will try to put Southampton away this time when they host an English Premier League match on Saturday at Etihad Stadium. Both matches last season ended in draws, but City will be fired up to keep pace as they try to defend their league title. City (6-2-0) are the only EPL team without a loss this season but are second in the table, one point behind Arsenal. Manchester City smashed rival Manchester United 6-3 last weekend in their most recent league match and come in off a 5-0 drubbing of Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday. Southampton (2-1-5) are 16th in the EPL table and lost 2-1 to Everton last week.

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. ET in Manchester, England. Caesars Sportsbook lists City as the -900 favorite (risk $900 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Manchester City vs. Southampton odds. Southampton are a +2200 underdog, a draw is priced at +800 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Before you lock in any Southampton vs. Manchester City picks, you need to see the English Premier League predictions from proven soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has hit six of his last eight EPL picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down the Southampton vs. Manchester City matchup from every angle and just locked in his EPL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester City vs. Southampton:

Man City vs. Southampton spread: City -2.5 (-120)

Man City vs. Southampton Over/Under: 3.5 goals

Man City vs. Southampton money line: City -900, Southampton +2200, Draw +800

MC: Man City have 54 goals in going unbeaten in their past 15 home matches

SOU: The Saints have conceded at least one goal in 18 straight road games

Man City vs. Southampton picks: See picks here



Why you should back Manchester City

City are an even better team than they were last season, when they edged Liverpool for the league title. Erling Haaland has brought focus to the attack, and the Norwegian striker has surpassed even the highest expectations. He has 14 goals in eight league games, with three hat tricks, and has 19 in 11 matches in all competitions. He scored twice in the win against Copenhagen before sitting out the second half, so he will be rested. His presence has allowed star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne to focus on what he does best – distributing the ball. The Belgian leads the league with eight assists so far.

The Citizens have plenty of options, with Phil Foden (five goals, three assists), Bernardo Silva (two goals, four assists) and Ilkay Gundogan (two goals) all capable of brilliance. City leads the EPL in possession (68.6%), while the Saints are at 44.3. The Citizens held the ball for 75% of the last meeting and had a 20-7 advantage in shots. They lead the league in shots (140), and while the Saints are one of six teams over 100, they put just 26.7 on target, fourth-worst in the league.

Why you should back Southampton

The Saints can draw confidence from last year's matchups. They held City without a goal at the Etihad, one of just four games last season where they failed to score. They put up 22 shots last week in the loss to Everton, with six of those on target, but couldn't find at least an equalizer. Joe Aribo scored his second goal of the season in the match, and he and Che Adams share the team lead in goals.

Adams can cause trouble for any defense, and he has 22 goals and 11 assists in four seasons with the squad. Four other players have scored for the Saints, who have relied on defense. They have allowed 13 goals and 88 shots, both marks are sixth-best in the Premier League. City had 36 shots over the two matches last season, but only six were on net. James Ward-Prowse has a goal and an assist for the Saints, and he gives them a dangerous option on set pieces. He also will be eager to continue to impress as he aims to be part of England's World Cup squad, which is expected to be announced on Oct. 20.

How to make Manchester City vs. Southampton picks

Green has scrutinized the Man City vs. Southampton match from every angle, and he is leaning Over on the goal total. He also provides three confident best bets, including a strong plus-money play, and has a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his Premier League picks here.

So, who wins Southampton vs. Manchester City? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Southampton vs. Manchester City, all from the European soccer expert who has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.