Manchester City vs. Southampton: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The pressure is on City to get a win or else they may fall out of the title race
The pressure is on Manchester City. After being in first place for most of the season, Pep Guardiola's team now finds itself in third place, seven points behind leaders Liverpool and a point behind second-place Tottenham. After losing three of its last four games, City now hits the road against a Southampton team that ended Arsenal's unbeaten streak two weeks ago.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Man. City vs. Southampton
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 30
- Time: 9:15 a.m. ET
- Location: St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Man. City -350 / Southampton +900 / Draw +460
Storylines
Man. City: The club is at pretty much full strength, having gotten David Silva back against Leicester following the return of Kevin De Bruyne. Benjamin Mendy is still out after his knee surgery, and Fernandinho has been out since Dec. 15 with a thigh problem but should be back soon.
Southampton: Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is back after his one-match suspension. In attack, Danny Ings has come alive. The former Liverpool man has four goals in his last four games and is in fantastic form. He has nine goals so far this season.
Man. City vs. Southampton prediction
City bounces back in a big way, winning by three goals and securing three vital points.
Pick: Man. City (-292)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Liverpool vs. Arsenal preview
Three points for the Reds will keep the distance between them and City
-
Liverpool vs. Arsenal live updates
The Reds can go 10 points clear of City and nine ahead of Spurs
-
Man. United vs. Bournemouth preview
The Red Devils look to make it three wins from three under their new coach
-
Premier League's first half awards
Nineteen games remain for each team, but who earned the first-half superlatives?
-
Report: Chelsea agrees to Pulisic deal
The American star could be on his way to the Premier League
-
Does Messi want Neymar back?
There are rumors that Neymar may leave PSG, but does Messi want him back?