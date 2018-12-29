Manchester City vs. Southampton: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The pressure is on Manchester City. After being in first place for most of the season, Pep Guardiola's team now finds itself in third place, seven points behind leaders Liverpool and a point behind second-place Tottenham. After losing three of its last four games, City now hits the road against a Southampton team that ended Arsenal's unbeaten streak two weeks ago.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Man. City vs. Southampton

Date : Sunday, Dec. 30



: Sunday, Dec. 30 Time : 9:15 a.m. ET



: 9:15 a.m. ET Location : St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton



: St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Man. City -350 / Southampton +900 / Draw +460

Storylines

Man. City: The club is at pretty much full strength, having gotten David Silva back against Leicester following the return of Kevin De Bruyne. Benjamin Mendy is still out after his knee surgery, and Fernandinho has been out since Dec. 15 with a thigh problem but should be back soon.

Southampton: Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is back after his one-match suspension. In attack, Danny Ings has come alive. The former Liverpool man has four goals in his last four games and is in fantastic form. He has nine goals so far this season.

Man. City vs. Southampton prediction

City bounces back in a big way, winning by three goals and securing three vital points.

Pick: Man. City (-292)