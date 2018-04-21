Manchester City vs. Swansea City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

This is City's first match after securing the Premier League title

Manchester City take the field for the first time since securing the Premier League title as they welcome Swansea City on Sunday.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

For City, nothing. They are the champs. For Swansea, the team is four points clear of the drop zone and a draw here will feel like a win. But if they can get three points, they will be close to ensuring safety. 

Prediction

City plays its big guns and trashes the Swans with a massive second half. City 4, Swansea 0.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

