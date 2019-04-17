Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Champions League live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, time

One of the Champions League semifinal spots will go to either Manchester City or Tottenham on Wednesday when they meet in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie. Last Tuesday, City went to Tottenham and save Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris deny Sergio Aguero from the penalty spot before Son Heung-min scored late to give Tottenham a 1-0 win. But it wasn't all golden for Spurs as they lost star striker Harry Kane to injury in that one, and he'll be out quite some time and won't be able to play in this one.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Manchester City vs. Tottenham

Date : Wednesday, April 17



: Wednesday, April 17 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium



: Etihad Stadium TV channel : TNT



: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Manchester City -325 / Tottenham +850 / Draw +440

Storylines

Manchester City: City is obviously forced to score here and there is quite a bit of pressure having not scored in the first leg. But not having to face Kane is quite the relief and City fully expects to move on. After Kevin de Bruyne and Leroy Sane started the first leg on the bench, both are expected to start here.

Tottenham: It's not going to be easy, but the focus needs to be to defend in numbers and just convert a goal. One goal would force City to score three, and Tottenham has the ability to keep them out as we saw in the first leg. It's far from over, but what Tottenham must do is as clear as day if they're to continue dreaming.

Prediction

A 2-0 win for Man. City sends them into the semifinals with goals from Aguero and De Bruyne.

Pick: Manchester City (-325)