The first trophy in England for the 2020-21 season will be handed out on Sunday as Manchester City face Tottenham at Wembley Stadium in the EFL Cup final. City are the heavy favorites to add yet another trophy, while Spurs are hoping for their first piece of silverware since 2008. Pep Guardiola's side are starting what is set to be a wild two weeks where they will look to win this trophy, all but wrap up the Premier League and battle PSG in the Champions League semifinals.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, April 25

: Sunday, April 25 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Wembley Stadium -- London, England

: Wembley Stadium -- London, England TV: None

None Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: City -200; Draw +360; Spurs +500 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

City: With the game against PSG on Wednesday and this match far down their on their priority list, we will likely see Guardiola approach this match by featuring quite a few back ups but leaving his big guns on the bench just in case. It's not that this isn't a serious competition, but it falls far behind their UCL and Premier League chases. Regardless, even a team of City's backups should be competitive, if that is the route he chooses. Expect City to dominate the ball and the chances, as usual.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Tottenham: This team is reeling a bit but has a fresh start after Jose Mourinho was let go last week. Former player Ryan Mason steps in, having won his first game in charge against Southampton. That gave this team some confidence, but star striker Harry Kane is in a race to be fit for the final. He limped off of their match against Everton on April 16, didn't play on Wednesday and missed training on Friday. If he can't go, City should win comfortably.

Prediction

Kane plays, gets a goal, but City score twice in the second half to win the silverware. Pick: City 2, Tottenham 1