Manchester City aim to keep themselves in the Premier League title race when they return to play on Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur.

The reigning champions are currently neck-and-neck with Arsenal for top spot and have the chance to maintain pace with a win against a Tottenham side in rough form. After an unbeaten run to start the season, Spurs went winless in November while dealing with a series of injuries and suspension. They are still very much in the hunt for a top five berth and began the weekend in fifth place.

Here's what to know before tuning in.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Dec. 3 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Dec. 3 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Manchester City -333; Draw +525; Tottenham Hotspur +850

Storylines

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's side have won three out of their last five games, including a thrilling 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League in which they came back from two goals down. The lone shortcomings during that stretch came through a wild 4-4 draw with Chelsea and last week's 1-1 draw with Liverpool, but it does little to change the sentiment that City are still the team to beat in England.

Erling Haaland has six goals in City's last five and is never one to bet against, but he has a stellar supporting cast alongside him that will give any opponent a difficult time. Phil Foden has three during that stretch, while Manuel Akanji has two.

Tottenham Hotspur: The Premier League's last unbeaten team has had it rough over the last month. Spurs' bizarre 4-1 loss to Chelsea left them with a lot of collateral damage that saw them lose three in a row, and hangs over them heading into this one. Cristian Romero will serve the final game of his three-match suspension on Sunday, while Micky van de Ven and James Maddison remain injured. Rodrigo Bentancur, meanwhile, joined the injury list during last week's loss to Aston Villa.

The other casualty of the Chelsea game, Destiny Udogie, returned from a one game suspension and has been a bright spot, while Son Heung-min and Brennan Johnson remain impactful up top. The good news for Spurs is that they scored in each of their three November -- Johnson has one, while Dejan Kulusevski and Giovani Lo Celso had another. Considering the long list of missing players, Ange Postecoglou will have to be creative with his lineup choices if this version of his team wants to compete with City.

Prediction

With Spurs unable to play their best team, they will likely join the growing list of teams that lose at the hands of City, especially in Haaland's current form. Pick: Manchester City 3, Tottenham Hotspur 0