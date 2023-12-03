Dejan Kulusevski's 90th-minute equalizer ensured a depleted Tottenham Hotspur team would pick up a 3-3 draw at Manchester City on Sunday, ending their three-match losing streak.

Tottenham took the lead just six minutes in after Kulusevski's long pass to the right wing found Son Heung-min, who then ran roughly half the length of the field before scoring. The Spurs captain's fortunes reversed just three minutes later when he scored an own goal on a City free kick to level the score. City went into the half with a 2-1 lead courtesy of a well-choreographed team play that Phil Foden finished off in the 31st minute.

City took their foot off the gas for the early portion of the second half and paid the price for it as Spurs built momentum and finally capitalized in the 69th minute courtesy of Giovani Lo Celso, who scored his second goal in as many games. The hosts were seemingly woken up by that and eventually benefitted from a giveaway from Yves Bissouma that allowed Jack Grealish to score in the 81st minute, but Kuluseviski made it 3-3 in the 90th minute.

City slip to third place, three points behind first place Arsenal, while Spurs return to fifth after starting the weekend in that position, one point behind fourth place Aston Villa.