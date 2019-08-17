Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Saturday

The Premier League's match of the week is at the Etihad on Saturday as title contender Manchester City host fellow contender Tottenham as part of Matchday 2. City is coming off a 5-0 win at West Ham last Saturday to kick-start their league campaign, and Tottenham came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-1, with Harry Kane scoring twice.

This is a rematch of last year's Champions League quarterfinals, where Spurs stunned City on their way to the final before losing to Liverpool. Both teams have reloaded in the summer by bringing in even more talent. City added Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo to be the new No. 5, while Tottenham now has Argentine international Giovanni Lo Celso and French star Tanguy Ndombele.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.