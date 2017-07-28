Manchester City vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch ICC on TV, stream online
The English clubs meet in the ICC
Manchester City faces Tottenham on Saturday evening in the International Champions Cup. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
Where: Nashville, TN
TV: ESPN2
Stream: fuboTV and WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
Manchester City to win - 13/10
Draw - 5/2
Tottenham to win -15/8
Prediction
Both teams scored four goals in their last ICC match, and we get more goals here. Man. City 3, Tottenham 2.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Chelsea vs. Inter preview
The Blues and Nerazzurri meet on Saturday morning
-
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid preview
The two rivals play their second ever Clasico outside of Spain
-
Neymar storms out of Barca training
Ney was heated to say the least and speculation about a move to PSG remains rampant
-
Ronaldo asks to help kids in need
Ronaldo continues to help kids in need
-
Another Dos Santos heads to LA
The talented midfielder arrives from Villarreal
-
What to know about Neymar to PSG drama
Here's the latest and everything you should know about the Neymar transfer saga
Add a Comment