Manchester City vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch ICC on TV, stream online

Manchester City faces Tottenham on Saturday evening in the International Champions Cup. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Nashville, TN

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV and WatchESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Manchester City to win - 13/10

Draw - 5/2

Tottenham to win -15/8

Prediction

Both teams scored four goals in their last ICC match, and we get more goals here. Man. City 3, Tottenham 2.