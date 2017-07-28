Manchester City vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch ICC on TV, stream online

The English clubs meet in the ICC

Manchester City faces Tottenham on Saturday evening in the International Champions Cup. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
Where: Nashville, TN
TV: ESPN2
Stream: fuboTV and WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Manchester City to win - 13/10
Draw - 5/2
Tottenham to win -15/8

Prediction

Both teams scored four goals in their last ICC match, and we get more goals here. Man. City 3, Tottenham 2.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories