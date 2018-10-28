Manchester City vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch online
City will go into first with a win
Third-place Manchester City visits fifth-place Tottenham on Monday in the Premier League's game of the week to close out Matchday 10. And the teams enter with different vibes. City has looked strong as of late and is one of three undefeated teams in the league. Spurs, meanwhile, have struggled in the Champions League, but they've managed to get results domestically, winning four in a row.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Manchester City vs. Tottenham in the USA
When: Monday at 4 p.m. ET
TV: Monday at 4 p.m. ET
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
At Wembley, Tottenham should feel confident in getting a result. But this is Manchester City, and Pep Guardiola's team is on a fine run of form and still undefeated in the Premier League. They continue to be undefeated but only get the draw. City 2, Spurs 2.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Report: Leicester's owner in crash
Details are still emerging after the Saturday accident
-
Man. United vs. Everton preview
Manchester United is in dire need of a victory
-
Why you should watch Messi-less Clasico
It's not the usual Clasico, but it's still expected to catch the eyes of most fans
-
Barca takes care of struggling Real
Real, as has been the case lately, really struggled in defense
-
Chelsea vs. Burnley preview
Chelsea is one of three teams still undefeated in the league
-
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace preview
The Gunners have won 11 in a row