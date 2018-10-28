Manchester City vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch online

City will go into first with a win

Third-place Manchester City visits fifth-place Tottenham on Monday in the Premier League's game of the week to close out Matchday 10. And the teams enter with different vibes. City has looked strong as of late and is one of three undefeated teams in the league. Spurs, meanwhile, have struggled in the Champions League, but they've managed to get results domestically, winning four in a row. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Manchester City vs. Tottenham in the USA

When: Monday at 4 p.m. ET
TV: Monday at 4 p.m. ET
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Prediction

At Wembley, Tottenham should feel confident in getting a result. But this is Manchester City, and Pep Guardiola's team is on a fine run of form and still undefeated in the Premier League. They continue to be undefeated but only get the draw. City 2, Spurs 2. 

