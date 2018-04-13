Manchester City vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
This could be the weekend City claims the title
Manchester City goes to Wembley Stadium on Saturday to take on Tottenham in the Premier League's match of the week.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
Tottenham is looking to cement its top-four status, but Manchester City has more at stake. The Citizens can win the Premier League this weeked if they beat Tottenham and Manchester United loses to West Brom on Sunday.
Prediction
Tottenham keeps City's poor run of form going, surprising with a fine victory at Wembley as Harry Kane scores the winner. Spurs 2, City 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Barcelona vs. Valencia preview
It's No. 1 vs. No. 3 at the Camp Nou
-
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth preview
The Reds are closing in on a top-four spot
-
Amazing own goal decides Copa MX
This is not the way a final should end, but it did
-
Europa League draw results
Arsenal's pursuit of Champions League
-
Champions League semifinal draw results
It's a great draw for Liverpool and Roma, and not so much for the others
-
Buffon goes off at Champions League ref
The Italian keeper was red-carded after reacting to the penalty awarded to Real Madrid in the...