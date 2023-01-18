Manchester City attempt to rebound from a disappointing defeat when they host Tottenham on Thursday in an English Premier League showdown. Manchester City (12-3-3) dropped a 2-1 decision on Saturday to Manchester United, ending their three-game winning streak in the Manchester Derby. Tottenham (10-3-6) are coming off their second loss in three contests, a 2-0 setback against league-leading Arsenal on Sunday.

Kickoff at Etihad Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Citizens are the -290 favorites (risk $290 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. Tottenham odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Spurs are +750 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +400 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Manchester City vs. Tottenham money line: City -290, Spurs +750, Draw +400

Manchester City vs. Tottenham over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Tottenham spread: City -1.5 (-110)

MCY: The Citizens are tied with Arsenal for the best EPL goal differential at plus-28

TOT: Spurs have failed to score in two of their last three matches

Why you should back Manchester City

Tottenham's current offensive problems likely won't be solved against the Citizens, who have allowed 18 goals in 18 matches and more than one goal only twice over their last 10 contests. Man City have been limited to one goal in three straight games but lead the Premier League with 46 -- four more than Arsenal. The charge is led by Erling Haaland, who is first in the league with 21 goals in 17 matches during his first season in the EPL.

The 22-year-old striker has gone two games without scoring but has converted in all but five contests this campaign. Haaland, who has netted multiple goals on six occasions, is six goals away from matching the career high he set in 2020-21 with Borussia Dortmund. Phil Foden is second on the Citizens with seven goals while fellow midfielder Kevin De Bruyne leads the Premier League with 10 assists.

Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs are fifth in the standings, six points behind Manchester City, and rank third in the league with 37 goals despite their recent struggles. They also boast one of the EPL's most dangerous offensive players in Harry Kane, who is second with 15 goals. The 29-year-old striker has scored five goals over his last six matches and has yet to go back-to-back contests without converting.

Kane scored twice in Tottenham's 4-0 victory against Crystal Palace on Jan. 4 and also had a brace in the side's 3-2 win at Manchester City last season. That triumph completed a sweep of the two-game series in 2021-22 for Spurs, who also edged the Citizens 1-0 at home. Son Heung-min scored the goal in that victory and is tied for second on the team this season with four goals.

