Manchester City hope to exact revenge when they host Tottenham in an English Premier League matchup on Thursday. Manchester City (12-3-3) only lost three matches last season, but two of the setbacks came against Tottenham (10-3-6) as they dropped a 1-0 road decision before falling 3-2 at home. Both sides are coming off defeats as the Citizens were edged 2-1 by Manchester United on Saturday and Spurs suffered a 2-0 loss against league-leading Arsenal the following day.

Kickoff at Etihad Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Citizens are the -245 favorites (risk $245 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. Tottenham odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Spurs are +600 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +380 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Tottenham vs. Man City:

Manchester City vs. Tottenham money line: City -245, Spurs +600, Draw +380

Manchester City vs. Tottenham over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Tottenham spread: City -1.5 (+110)

MCY: The Citizens are tied with Arsenal for the best EPL goal differential at plus-28

TOT: Spurs have failed to score in two of their last three matches

Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens lead the Premier League with 46 goals and are tied with Arsenal for the best goal differential at plus-28. They have two players in the top 10 in tallies as midfielder Phil Foden is tied for ninth with seven while striker Erling Haaland has scored a league-high 21 times. Man City also boasts the EPL's top setup man as Kevin De Bruyne ranks first with 10 assists.

The 22-year-old Haaland has gone back-to-back matches without a goal for the first time this season but is more than capable of scoring in bunches as he has registered three hat tricks and three braces already in 2022-23. De Bruyne, a 31-year-old midfielder from Belgium, reached double digits in assists for the fifth time in the last seven seasons when he set up Jack Grealish's tally on Saturday. Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and forward Riyad Mahrez are among a group of nine players who have multiple goals this campaign and both scored in the 3-2 home loss to Spurs last season.

Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs are fifth in the standings, six points behind Manchester City, and rank third in the league with 37 goals despite their recent struggles. They also boast one of the EPL's most dangerous offensive players in Harry Kane, who is second with 15 goals. The 29-year-old striker has scored five goals over his last six matches and has yet to go back-to-back contests without converting.

Kane scored twice in Tottenham's 4-0 victory against Crystal Palace on Jan. 4 and also had a brace in the side's 3-2 win at Manchester City last season. That triumph completed a sweep of the two-game series in 2021-22 for Spurs, who also edged the Citizens 1-0 at home. Son Heung-min scored the goal in that victory and is tied for second on the team this season with four goals.

