Pep Guardiola's meetings with Jose Mourinho are rarely anything less than box office but rarely if ever has there been a greater gap between the two sides being led by these titans of 21st century management.

Guardiola's Manchester City are freescoring, easy on the eye and winning games with ease. Tottenham seem to have two modes of late, a tightening up that nullifies them as an attacking force or a more expansive game that exposes their centre-backs. Neither has been particularly successful as Mourinho's side have won one and lost four of their last five games in all competitions. Surely there can only be one outcome at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday?

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know.

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Feb. 13

: Saturday, Feb. 13 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, United Kingdom

: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, United Kingdom TV: NBC

NBC Live stream: Fubo TV (free trial)

Fubo TV (free trial) Odds: Manchester City -300; Draw +450; Tottenham +750 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester City: Where to begin with City's all-conquering side. Their run of wins now stands at 15 across all competitions, the longest by a top flight club in English footballing history. Almost every player in Guardiola's squad has hit an impressive vein of form: striker Gabriel Jesus has scored in his last four starts, the defense has not given up two goals in a game since losing to Spurs in November whilst Ilkay Gundogan was the deserved recipient of the Premier League's player of the month prize for January.

Perhaps all that could derail their momentum would be injuries and it will be no little cause for concern that Rodri and Ruben Dias, outstanding performers in recent months, are potential doubts for the visit of Spurs. Add to that list Fernandinho and the already absent Nathan Ake, Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne and City's depth will certainly be tested. Luckily for Guardiola there is plenty of it.

Tottenham: Life is not so rosy in north London. Having received criticism for the conservative way in which his side went about their recent games, Mourinho set out to open his side up for the FA Cup fifth round tie against Everton. The results were disastrous as Spurs shipped five goals in an extra time defeat.

It is fair to question whether Mourinho has the defenders to achieve either of his potential approaches on a consistent basis. None of his four center backs look error-free and the same can be said for both right-backs (Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty). That leaves Spurs in something of a bind, either they open up and invite attacks on a weak rearguard or they attempt to hold firm but run the risk of that one critical error that can cost them a game.

Prediction

Spurs may have carried out their plan to perfection in November to beat Manchester City at home but that was a different Tottenham facing a different opponent. It is hard to see how Mourinho can end Guardiola's hot streak. Pick: City 2-0 Spurs

What Premier League picks can you make with confidence this weekend? And which favorites fail to secure a win? Visit SportsLine now to see which spread, moneyline and over/under picks deliver the best value, all from the model that's up more than $8,900 since its SportsLine debut last year.