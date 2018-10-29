Manchester City vs. Tottenham score: Mahrez scores winner at Wembley as Lamela blows late chance

Manchester City moved back into first place in the Premier League on Monday with a stellar 1-0 win over Tottenham at Wembley Stadium, as Riyad Mahrez scored the winner. The victory kept City's undefeated record in the league going, while also continuing Spurs' poor run of form. Here's what to know.

Wait, that field is a disaster

If you weren't watching the game, the field was a complete disaster. That's because it had a bunch of American football players running on it for hours the previous day. On Sunday, the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles beat the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley, and so Spurs and City played on a field with yard lines, the NFL's logo and more.

Take a look:

Effed up Wembley field might just be America's greatest contribution to Premier League since Geoff Cameron 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BcQnG1NiQL — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) October 29, 2018

The winning goal

The winning moment came before some fans had reached their seats. Just six minutes in, Raheem Sterling got down the left, went in on goal and set up Riyad Mahrez for the opener and winner:

Tottenham's best chance

Tottenham battled back to try and get something from this match, but the team produced just four shots and one on frame. One that didn't land on frame really should have been a goal. Late in this one, Dele Alli fed Erik Lamela inside the box, and the former Roma man must have thought it was Sunday, because it looked more like a field goal attempt:

So close Lamela! pic.twitter.com/Psnx719qnw — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 29, 2018

What the result means

City is first with 26 points and an identical 8-2-0 record as Liverpool. Spurs are in fifth and just one point behind rival Arsenal. The win is another passed test for City. For Tottenham, it's another failure against the big boys.