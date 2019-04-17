Manchester City vs. Tottenham score: VAR call fuels Spurs past City in epic seven-goal Champions League thriller

Manchester City-Spurs will go down as one of the most entertaining, dramatic matches in the history of the Champions League, and perhaps in European club soccer overall. In a match that was back-and-forth like nobody would ever believe had they not seen it, Tottenham advanced to the Champions League semifinals after knocking out Manchester City on Wednesday. Spurs, without injured star Harry Kane, led after the first leg 1-0 and lost the second leg 4-3, but they advanced on away goals in a game that saw its intensity amplified late due to a VAR call that negated what looked like the clinching goal for City. Tottenham joins Liverpool, Barcelona and Ajax in the semifinals. Here's what you need to see and know:

Goal scorers

⚽ Manchester City - Raheem Sterling (4')

⚽ Spurs - Heung-Min Son (7')

⚽ Spurs - Heung-Min Son (10')

⚽ Manchester City - Bernardo Silva (11')

⚽ Manchester City - Sterling (21')

⚽ Manchester City - Sergio Aguero (59')

⚽ Spurs - Fernando Llorente (73')

How it went down

Entering this one, Manchester City needed to win by two if they were to concede at home. No other result would have been enough. And things got started off perfectly when after just four minutes when Raheem Sterling scored a lovely strike to draw level on aggregate:

Tottenham then quickly turned the game on its head as Heung-Min Son scored twice in four minutes, with his second an absolute beauty:

That made it 2-1 for Spurs in the second leg and 3-1 overall, which means Manchester City needed three more goals. And of course, City did just that, in dramatic fashion. Bernardo Silva scored from close on a deflected shot just seconds later before Sterling had a back-post strike all before the game was a quarter of the way through.

Then, just before the hour mark, Kevin De Bruyne found Sergio Aguero for the goal that, at that point, would be enough to see City through:

Then the controversy ensued. Tottenham had a half an hour to score, and Fernando Llorente put home a shot from a corner kick that appeared to his his hand before going in. VAR reviewed it, and the goal stood because it actually came off his hip:

That goal put the pressure back on City, who now needed a goal. And wouldn't you believe it, in added time Sterling found the back of the net once again. The only problem was that when Aguero received the ball on the play, he was offside. Video replay denied the goal, and Spurs held on to advance:

Spurs mood:

Player of the game

Son. Two away goals, a ton of effort to defend. He's one of the top players in England and doesn't get enough credit. He filled in for Kane and did more than enough.

What's next



Tottenham moves on to face Ajax in the Champions League semifinals. City's falls short of its main goal once again.