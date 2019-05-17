Manchester City vs. Watford: FA Cup final prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Manchester City goes for its third trophy of the season and Watford aims for its first major trophy in club history on Saturday in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London. After winning the Premier League and the League Cup, Pep Guardiola's team enters the final as the heavy favorite, while Watford believes it can pull off the surprise to produce the most magical moment in the club's history in the top flight.

This will be the third meeting between the teams this season, with City winning both Premier League matches, 2-1 and 3-1.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

FA Cup: Manchester City vs. Watford

Date : Saturday, May 18



: Saturday, May 18 Time : 12 p.m. ET



: 12 p.m. ET Location : Wembley Stadium



: Wembley Stadium TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Man. City -450 / Watford +1200 / Draw +525

Storylines

Manchester City: No cup final is ever a cakewalk, but City should feel confident about earning this crown. Having beaten Watford twice this season gives the club plenty to work with in order to repeat, but the magic of the FA Cup final produces surprises. Expect a typical City game where they control most of the ball, create tons of chances and have more than enough opportunities to win it.

Watford: It's all about belief for this team. If Wigan Athletic can beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final, why can't they? Of course, this City is a much more dominate version than that 2013 squad. While that team did have David Silva, Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero, it wasn't nearly as prolific in attack. That's why the key to Watford's success will be defensively remaining strong. All eyes will be on Abdoulaye Doucoure and his ability to cause problems in the middle.

Manchester City vs. Watford prediction

City gets its third title of the season and wins comfortably in the end.

Pick: Man. City (-450)