The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Watford @ Manchester City

Current Records: Watford 6-22-4; Manchester City 24-3-5

What to Know

Watford will head off to play at Etihad Stadium to try and steal back a positive result from Manchester City after losing their first round-robin matchup. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Watford have not won a single game against Man City in their most recent matchups, going 0-9 since December of 2016.

Watford lost a heartbreaker to Brentford when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. Watford lost 2-1 to Brentford.

Meanwhile, Man City got themselves on the board against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, but Brighton never followed suit. Man City had enough goals to win and then some against Brighton, taking their game 3-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Man City was the better team in the second half.

Manchester City's win lifted them to 24-3-5 (first place with 77 points) while Watford's loss dropped them down to 6-22-4 (19th place with 22 points). Allowing an average of 1.94 points per game, Watford hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester City vs. Watford

Manchester City vs. Watford When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: NBC Universo

NBC Universo Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Man City -850; Drawl +750; Watford +2400

Series History

Manchester City have won all of the meetings they've played against Watford in the last seven years.