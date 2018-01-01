Manchester City vs. Watford live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
City will be without two of its stars due to injury
Manchester City will look to start a new winning streak when it faces Watford on Tuesday in Premier League play. The leaders had their 18-match winning streak snapped when they drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace at the weekend.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
City rediscovers its goal-scoring touch and torches Watford. City 5, Watford 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
WATCH: Lingard's amazing curler
This guy has been on fire
-
Tottenham vs. Swansea preview
The Spurs are expected to win easily
-
Man. City star carted off
Kevin de Bruyne had to be carted off the field after a terrible tackle
-
Liverpool vs. Burnley preview
The Reds are coming off a come-from-behind victory
-
Arsenal vs. West Brom preview
The Gunners are coming off a fine win at Crystal Palace
-
Manchester City vs. Palace preview
City is cruising towards the title
Add a Comment