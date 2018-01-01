Manchester City vs. Watford live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Manchester City will look to start a new winning streak when it faces Watford on Tuesday in Premier League play. The leaders had their 18-match winning streak snapped when they drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: None

Stream: NBC Sports Gold

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

City rediscovers its goal-scoring touch and torches Watford. City 5, Watford 0.