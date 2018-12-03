Manchester City vs. Watford: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Manchester City goes to Watford on Tuesday in Premier League play, aiming not to slip up and give up first place to Liverpool. City sits in first place in the league and is still undefeated with a record of 12-2-0, while Watford is in 10th place at 6-2-6. Watford could potentially get up to sixth point with a win in this one.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Man. City vs. Watford

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 4



: Tuesday, Dec. 4 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford



: Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Man. City -360 / Watford +860 / Draw +490

Storylines

Manchester City: Star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is still recovering from his knee injury and isn't expected to make it for this one. But the team received a boost last weekend with the returns of Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan.

Watford: Tom Cleverley remains out with an Achilles injury, but otherwise the team looks healthy entering this home match. Watford hasn't won any of its last four matches, drawing one and losing three.

Man. City vs. Watford prediction

City stays hot, dominates from start to finish and gets three more points.

Pick: Man. City (-360)

